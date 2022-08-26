Ariton preps for top 5 matchup
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Ariton will take on Highland Home in a top 5 matchup.
This is not a region game but the 2A schools could be a potential playoff matchup come November.
