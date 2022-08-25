What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local business owners learned what the new Alabama concealed carry regulations will mean for them.

As of January 1, 2023, no permit will be necessary for gun owners to carry their weapon open or concealed.

Dothan Police said business owners must display a sign indicating that they do not allow weapons, if that is the case.

“Just make sure that you read the signs that are on doors. If there’s a sign that says you cannot carry, you know, within their premises, then you have to follow that law.,” Sergeant William Phares of DPD said.

Local business owner Abby Hodge Sparkman says understanding the law brings piece of mind for her staff and customers. “Being a predominately female staff, it’s just important for us to know that we can protect ourselves if we need to.”

While permits will no longer be necessary in Alabama, other states have different laws.

Sgt. Phares would not advise to never have your permit with you in case you travel over state lines.

Dothan Police said that they want to make it clear; regulations for people who are deemed violent and are not allowed to carry guns have not changed.

The Wiregrass Public Safety Center in Dothan offers gun safety training for those who wish to learn more about handling their weapons with care.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.