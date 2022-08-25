What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local business owners learned what the new Alabama concealed carry regulations will mean for them.

As of January 1, 2023, no permit will be necessary for gun owners to carry their weapon open or concealed.

Dothan Police said business owners must display a sign indicating that they do not allow weapons, if that is the case.

“Just make sure that you read the signs that are on doors. If there’s a sign that says you cannot carry, you know, within their premises, then you have to follow that law.,” Sergeant William Phares of DPD said.

Local business owner Abby Hodge Sparkman says understanding the law brings piece of mind for her staff and customers. “Being a predominately female staff, it’s just important for us to know that we can protect ourselves if we need to.”

While permits will no longer be necessary in Alabama, other states have different laws.

Sgt. Phares would not advise to never have your permit with you in case you travel over state lines.

Dothan Police said that they want to make it clear; regulations for people who are deemed violent and are not allowed to carry guns have not changed.

The Wiregrass Public Safety Center in Dothan offers gun safety training for those who wish to learn more about handling their weapons with care.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested in drug seizure
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
Thomas Fotopoulos of Dothan, Alabama
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
Email details Dothan scandal
Dothan government scandal detailed in email
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan charter school plan on hold after state vote
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse

Latest News

Theatre
Little Red Schoolhouse in Enterprise to get new home
Ella Wood
Bright Athlete: Dothan High's Ella Wood
Theatre
Little Red Schoolhouse in Enterprise to get new home
Gun regulation
How new gun regulations impact business owners