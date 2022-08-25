Scattered showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS – A few light showers to start off Thursday morning, just like yesterday we will see another chance of showers and storms this afternoon so keep the rain gear nearby all day. Tomorrow more of the same with rain chances around 40%. The weekend looks a little drier with highs making it into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated shower and storms chances as we start off the next week.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 86°. Winds E 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light NE 5%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds S 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

