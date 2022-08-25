Samson Police asking for assistance in locating missing child

Brent Michael Johnson,16
Brent Michael Johnson,16(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Samson Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brent Johnson.

Brent Michael Johnson, 16, was last seen on August 24, 2022 at around 2:45 PM. He was wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, back and white tennis shoes, and a gray backpack, on North Broad Street in Samson, Alabama.

Brent Michael Johnson, 16
Brent Michael Johnson, 16(Samson Police)

He is believed to have gotten into a vehicle believed to be a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags. The vehicle was last seen on video headed East toward Geneva.

His family lives in Samson and does not know who would pick up their child.

He willingly got into the backseat of the car and the incident seemed to be planned.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brent Johnson, please contact the Samson Police Department at 334-898-7118 or call 911.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Email details Dothan scandal
Dothan government scandal detailed in email
4 arrested in drug seizure
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
Thomas Fotopoulos of Dothan, Alabama
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date
Richards was accused of sexually torturing an individual 12-years-old or less, according to...
Sexual Torture charges land Henry County man behind bars

Latest News

Lawmakers pass Aniah Blanchard law
Lawmakers pass Aniah Blanchard Law
Florida man sets own home on fire to kill dogs
FL. man sets own home on fire to kill dogs
Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company, debuts loan forgiveness program
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment
Matthew Riley Ziglar, 22, convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12
Covington County man convicted for sexual abuse of 11-year-old