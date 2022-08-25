Rain Chances Dropping
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – We’ll finally begin to see some changes in our weather pattern Friday as a little more sunshine mixes in with the cloudiness. Pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon, but the coverage will be limited. We’ll see a little more sun for the weekend as we turn a little hotter.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower possible. Low near 72°. Winds light NE.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds variable at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.
EXTENDED
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
