Rain Chances Dropping

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We’ll finally begin to see some changes in our weather pattern Friday as a little more sunshine mixes in with the cloudiness. Pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon, but the coverage will be limited. We’ll see a little more sun for the weekend as we turn a little hotter.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower possible. Low near 72°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SW at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Email details Dothan scandal
Dothan government scandal detailed in email
4 arrested in drug seizure
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
Thomas Fotopoulos of Dothan, Alabama
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date
Richards was accused of sexually torturing an individual 12-years-old or less, according to...
Sexual Torture charges land Henry County man behind bars

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-25-22
Scattered showers and storms today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-25-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-25-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 24, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rather Cloudy Week Continues