Rain Chances Dropping

SYNOPSIS – We’ll finally begin to see some changes in our weather pattern Friday as a little more sunshine mixes in with the cloudiness. Pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon, but the coverage will be limited. We’ll see a little more sun for the weekend as we turn a little hotter.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower possible. Low near 72°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

