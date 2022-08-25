Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company has big news for cosmetology and esthetics students.

Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Sykes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 as a guest speaker for the Cosmetology and Esthetics program.

She debuted her student loan forgiveness program that offers Wallace Community College Dothan Cosmetology and Esthetics students the opportunity to apply for tuition assistance and guaranteed employment at one of her two businesses after graduation.

“I believe that one of the many purposes of the community college system is to enrich the lives of individuals in the community by offering education experiences that can change lives. One of the most effective ways this can be achieved is by partnering with local industries,” said Lori Godwin, WCCD Esthetics Technology Instructor. “Our partnership with Melinda has touched the lives of many of our students and is helping to pave the way to professional success. I am grateful of her continuous support of our program, our students and our graduates.”

Sykes’s offer of tuition assistance would cover tuition, supplies, and textbooks for WCCD students in these programs. Graduates selected for the loan forgiveness program would also be guaranteed a job at either Waxing the City or Alabama Nail Company after their graduation. The job would include full time employment and full benefits, including 401(k) and health insurance.

To be selected for this new program, students must fill out an application and go through an interview.

“I’m excited to offer the Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company loan forgiveness program to Wallace Cosmetology and Esthetics students,” said Sykes. “Many of our current employees are Wallace graduates of both programs and we feel they possess the skills and abilities needed to perform the services we offer upon graduation. Serving on the advisory board has been an honor and I’m excited for this new partnership with WCC. My hope is the loan forgiveness program is utilized as a gateway to a great career in the salon industry.”

Sykes opened Dothan’s Waxing the City in November 2017. The Dothan location is the company’s second largest revenue generating franchise in the nation. Sykes plans to open her second business, Alabama Nail Company, later this year. She has been a longtime supporter of the WCCD Cosmetology and Esthetics programs and has served on the advisory board for several years. Several WCCD graduates are employed at Waxing the City.

