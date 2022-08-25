Little Red Schoolhouse in Enterprise to get new home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A blast from the past in Enterprise is getting a new home.

The Pea River Historical Society’s plans to move the historic Little Red Schoolhouse from its current position off of Boll Weevil Circle to downtown Enterprise are underway.

The replica of a colonial schoolhouse was built in 1967 by high schoolers to give them and younger students a hands on history lesson.

After spending some time off of Boll Weevil Circle, the schoolhouse is being moved closer to the Pea River Historical Society and Depot Museum.

The hope is that the schoolhouse can be used for field trips and tours more frequently.

Shirley Skinner of the society even thinks the schoolhouse could encourage a younger generation to learn from their elders. “I think it also, just, will let people slow down a little bit and think about things gone back and possibly cause these same, grandparents and great grandparents to actually talk about some of their adventures or their life experiences with their grandkids, so that we don’t lose those stories.”

The Pea River Historical Society is asking for the public’s help. If you, or anyone you know, helped to build the Little Red Schoolhouse, please reach out to them. They would love to include some of the original builders in their rededication ceremony.

The historical society is hoping to move the schoolhouse within in the next week pending one last approval from city engineers.

The rededication ceremony date will be set after the move.

