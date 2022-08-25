Covington County man convicted for sexual abuse of 11-year-old

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Matthew Riley Ziglar, 22, of Red Level was convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

The testimony at the trial, presided over by Circuit Judge Charles A. “Lex” Short, showed that on September 2, 2019, Ziglar was found by his former girlfriend in the bed with an 11-year-old child.

Ziglar appeared to be under the covers with the child partially covered. The former girlfriend also observed the child’s shorts to be pulled down with Ziglar between her legs. She reported the abuse to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim testified during the trial, saying that Ziglar inappropriately touched her without consent before forcing her to touch him as well. The defendant’s confessions were also played for the jury.

Assistant District Attorney Nikki Stephens, who prosecuted the case for the state said, “Child sex abuse cases are always some of the hardest to prosecute – they can be painful and traumatic for the child, and emotionally taxing on everyone else involved as well. I am so proud of this young victim – for finding the courage to tell her story, and I am proud we were able to bring closure to her. I appreciate the jury’s attention and their application of the law to the facts.”

Ziglar was represented by Andalusia attorney Meredith Peters. The defense was that the child’s behavior indicated that she wanted to engage in sexual activity and had instigated the sexual contact. In and interview with Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Ziglar blamed the victim for the inappropriate behavior, saying that she grabbed his hand and forced him to touch her.

The defendant later admitted to the sexual abuse, blaming it on painkillers.

District Attorney Walt Merrell said, “To blame the victim is despicable. She was 11. He was 19 at the time. I hope we don’t ever digress to a place in civilized society where anyone thinks it’s appropriate to blame children for the perversions of adults.”

Ziglar’s bond was revoked in a separate drug case in November 2019, following the arrest on the sexual abuse charge. The drug case is still pending.

Ziglar is currently held at the Covington County Jail awaiting sentencing for this case. Sentencing is set to take place on October 19, 2022.

Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 is a Class B felony which has a sentence of 2-20 years, however, Ziglar faces a minimum of ten years due to the age of the victim and will not be eligible for probation or parole. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Merrell said they will seek the maximum sentence for Ziglar, stating that “We cannot give the victim back what Ziglar took from her, but we can be certain he has plenty of time to think about his actions.”

