Southeast Health staff celebrate loving their employer

SE Health employees
SE Health employees(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enjoying where you work can play a big part in your quality of life.

Staff at Southeast Health spent their morning celebrating because they love their place of employment.

For a second year, Forbes is recognizing Southeast as one of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”

The company does a study asking worker’s if they would recommend their employer to others.

The hospital views this award as an honor and a motivator for everyone.

“It’s just a reflection of the culture and what it means to join a great team,” expresses Jen Sherwood, Vice President of Human Resources at Southeast Health. “You want to come back every day, and that’s what you get here at Southeast.”

Back in May, the staff celebrated earning an “A” for the Leapfrog hospital safety grade.

The national distinction recognized Southeast’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm or error in the hospital.

The hospital employs around 3,000 employees.

