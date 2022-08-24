Sexual Torture charges land Henry County man behind bars

Complaint documents accuse the Abbeville man of obscene actions on a victim 12-years-old or younger.
Richards was accused of sexually torturing an individual 12-years-old or less, according to
Richards was accused of sexually torturing an individual 12-years-old or less, according to complaint documents obtained by News 4 (Booking photo courtesy of Henry County Jail).(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A man in Henry County is behind bars and faces sexual torture charges, according to a complaint document obtained by News 4.

According to the document filed in the Henry County District Court, 33-year-old Mark Junior Richards of Abbeville is accused of sexual torture of a person 12-years-old or younger.

The accused events happened between March and July 2022.

The complaint filed against Richards was filed on August 16, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with felony sexual torture/abuse.

Richards is currently booked in the Henry County Jail on an $180,000 bond.

