Sexual Torture charges land Henry County man behind bars

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A man in Henry County is behind bars and faces sexual torture charges, according to a complaint document obtained by News 4.

According to the document filed in the Henry County District Court, 33-year-old Mark Junior Richards of Abbeville is accused of sexual torture of a person 12-years-old or younger.

The accused events happened between March and July 2022.

The complaint filed against Richards was filed on August 16, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with felony sexual torture/abuse.

Richards is currently booked in the Henry County Jail on an $180,000 bond.

