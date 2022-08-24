Remaining mostly cloudy with a chance of rain today

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances increase a little this afternoon with better moisture moving into the area. Once again the rain chances and cloud cover will keep the afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. Scattered shower and storms will the the top weather story for the next few days by Sunday and Monday rain chances will drop off a bit and temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 84°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a light shower or two. Low near 73°. Winds Light NE 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 86°. Winds E 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 2ft

