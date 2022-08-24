Rather Cloudy Week Continues

SYNOPSIS – Little will change in our pattern through the end of the week, with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms at times. Rain chances will drop over the weekend as we see a little more sunshine, allowing high temperatures to return to the upper 80s to near 90°.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 73°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

