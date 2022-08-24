Rather Cloudy Week Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Little will change in our pattern through the end of the week, with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms at times. Rain chances will drop over the weekend as we see a little more sunshine, allowing high temperatures to return to the upper 80s to near 90°.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 73°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 73°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/NE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested in drug seizure
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
Thomas Fotopoulos of Dothan, Alabama
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
Email details Dothan scandal
Dothan government scandal detailed in email
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan charter school plan on hold after state vote
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse