Rather Cloudy Week Continues
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Little will change in our pattern through the end of the week, with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms at times. Rain chances will drop over the weekend as we see a little more sunshine, allowing high temperatures to return to the upper 80s to near 90°.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.
TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 73°. Winds light NE.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.