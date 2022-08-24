Newton County elementary student tests positive for monkeypox, school officials confirm

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A student at a Newton County elementary school has tested positive for monkeypox, school officials confirm.

In a statement posted to the Newton County School System website on Monday, officials confirmed that a student at Mansfield Elementary School tested positive for monkeypox.

Another student from Flint Hill Elementary School is being tested for the virus.

School district officials say they notified parents at both schools and are taking measures to thoroughly clean and disinfect classrooms.

Both schools remain open.

Parents, students and staff believed to have had close contact with the infected student are being notified through separate communications, Newton County School officials said.

For additional information on the Monkeypox virus, click here.

