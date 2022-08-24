Grand opening of U.S. Civil Rights Trail Market at BHM Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders, state leaders and others helped open the U.S. Civil Rights Trail Market in Terminal C at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport,

The first airport store of its kind features the Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail Book by author Lee Sentell, a mural highlighting the national and local civil rights movements, and branded Civil Rights Trail merchandise.

The book will be an integral part of the store and serves as a companion guide to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, featuring important Birmingham landmarks including the16th Street Baptist Church, Kelly Ingram Park and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

