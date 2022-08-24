Dothan charter school plan on hold after state vote

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A state oversight commission has dealt a blow to plans for a charter school in Dothan.

The Alabama Charter School Commission, on August 2, had given its okay for Barnabas School of Knowledge to move forward.

However, the same commission on Tuesday rejected a resolution needed for the project.

Greater Beulah Baptist Church submitted the application.

Dothan public school system opposes Barnabas, projecting it would cost city schools $3 million annually.

School funding is based on enrollment and up to 250 students could divert to Barnabas from public campuses.

During a hearing last month, several Barnabas charter school supporters accused Dothan City Schools of failing the education of their children.

Tuesday’s 3-3 vote puts the charter school that would become the first in southeast Alabama in limbo.

One Charter Board member abstained and three were absent.

