Brundidge Police need public’s help identifying robber

By Brundidge Police
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Brundidge Police Department needs help in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred just before midnight on Tuesday August 16th.

A male wearing dark colored clothing and a white camouflage mask entered the convenience store in the 400 block on SA Graham Boulevard.

The suspect showed the clerk on duty a weapon and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk was not injured and the suspect fled on foot from the store.

Chief Sam Green advised that the investigation is ongoing and urges citizens of Brundidge to come forward with any information they may have regarding this incident

Any information may be reported to Brundidge Police at 334-735-5016.

