Bright Athlete: Dothan High’s Ella Wood shines on and off the court

Ella Wood
Ella Wood(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When she’s not setting a volleyball or working on homework, Ella Wood focuses on giving back.

“I try and help our younger girls because I think it’s important for them to be the next generation of women leaders,” expresses Ella Wood, Dothan High School senior.

Church and youth group are a huge part of this student-athlete’s life.

Wood continues, “I work in our kid’s ministry and our nurseries, and I take care of the babies and the toddlers.”

Volleyball practice five days a week and being on Dothan High’s bowling team keeps Ella busy.

Staying on top of it all is a team effort.

“My parents help me a lot with that,” says Wood. “We’ll kind of work out a schedule to see what I need to do this day for school, what do I need this day for volleyball, and then my teachers are super supportive.”

She believes a healthy balance between sports and school is the key to success.

“If you notice you start to slip in one, talk to your teacher or your coach about it and see how you can make it up or have that extra credit to help get your grades up,” Wood explains.

It’s Ella’s sixth year on the court, and she cherishes the bond she’s made with her teammates.

“Some of these girls I’ve been friends with for a long time, since 9th grade, we’ve been together, so it’s exciting to get to be with them, and they’re my friends outside of volleyball,” expresses Wood. “Volleyball has given me friendships that I never thought I’d have before.”

Ella says her church family and her mom Misti inspire her to be a good student-athlete, and most importantly, a good person.

She credits her love of math and science to her teachers at Dothan High and plans to hang up her jersey after graduation and head to college for engineering.

“The goal would be to go to Auburn because they do have a great engineering school, but just keeping my options open for whatever God has for me and whatever plans He needs me to fulfill,” Wood finishes.

