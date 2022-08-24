Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy

Baumhower’s Victory Grille will be built in Troy on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix.
Baumhower’s Victory Grille will be built in Troy on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Troy City Council approved of the development of regional restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says this will be a full-size Baumhower’s that will be on the same level of the Tuscaloosa location.

“There are very few people who can come up with $4.6 million to invest and generate the kind of sales that they can.” said Reeves.

The city has agreed to reimburse the development company up to $127,000 if any issues arise while creating a direct road to the restaurant, as well as a new sewer and water system.

“We believe the lot’s going to be fine and there won’t be any issues, but instead of having to come back after the fact and work through that, we just agreed to give them an allowance if the geotechnical or anything came up,” said Reeves.

Reeves said the city of Troy lives off its small businesses. He said this will only help bring more people to them.

“I think a rise in tide floats all boats, and I think the more that we can grow, the better off we will be,” said Reeves.

This will be the chain’s 10th location.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested in drug seizure
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
Thomas Fotopoulos of Dothan, Alabama
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
Email details Dothan scandal
Dothan government scandal detailed in email
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan charter school plan on hold after state vote
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse

Latest News

The family is working with the U.S. Embassy and local police for to try and find answers.
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
Gun regulation
What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners
Theatre
Little Red Schoolhouse in Enterprise to get new home
Ella Wood
Bright Athlete: Dothan High's Ella Wood