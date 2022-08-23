Week 0 FNF Player of the Week nominees

Vote for the Player of the Week for FNF Week 0
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Headland running back Jaxon Williams lit it up Friday night as he rushed for 186 yards and 3 scores in the Rams win over Geneva.

Ariton’s Jordan Smith rushed to the tune of 241 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Purple Cats knocked off Dale County 60-28.

Elba’s Alvin Henderson with another strong performance as he finished with 191 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns as the Tigers defeated New Brockton 40-8.

Our final nominee, Dothan’s Tamarion Peterson ran for 147 yards and 3 scores in the Wolves come from behind win over Carroll.

