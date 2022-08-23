Week 0 FNF Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Headland running back Jaxon Williams lit it up Friday night as he rushed for 186 yards and 3 scores in the Rams win over Geneva.

Ariton’s Jordan Smith rushed to the tune of 241 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Purple Cats knocked off Dale County 60-28.

Elba’s Alvin Henderson with another strong performance as he finished with 191 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns as the Tigers defeated New Brockton 40-8.

Our final nominee, Dothan’s Tamarion Peterson ran for 147 yards and 3 scores in the Wolves come from behind win over Carroll.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.