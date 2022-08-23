Slightly lower rain chances today
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Slightly lower rain chances this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Better moisture will move in tomorrow this will bring a better chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances stay around 40% for the rest of the week before dropping a bit before the weekend.
TODAY– Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 30%
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light N 5%
TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%
EXTENDED
THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%
FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%
SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%
SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less
