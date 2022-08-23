Slightly lower rain chances today

SYNOPSIS – Slightly lower rain chances this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Better moisture will move in tomorrow this will bring a better chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances stay around 40% for the rest of the week before dropping a bit before the weekend.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light N 5%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.