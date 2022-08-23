UPDATE: Bodies of man, woman found in Wylam community Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in an overgrown lot in the Wylam community on August 23. This is an Unclassified Death Investigation.

The bodies were found in the 500 block of Cambridge Street according to Birmingham Police.

Police say Birmingham Public Works employees found the bodies and called police around 11:18 a.m.

Authorities say it’s too early to tell if foul play is involved.

Police say it appears the bodies have been there for at least a week.

Officers said they notified Wylam K-8 officials that they are in the area. Students and staff are safe, according to BPD.

BPD officers are on the scene of an Unclassified Death Investigation in the 500 block of Cambridge Street.



Wylam K-8 officials have been notified of our presence in the area. All students and staff are safe. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 23, 2022

