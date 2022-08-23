Pet of the Week: Good day, Gentry!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are loving all the furry friends we’ve been getting to meet during WTVY’s Pet of the Week segment, and that didn’t change this week as we met another cat compadre.

Joining us again on Live at Lunch, Melissa Gideon with the City of Dothan Animal Shelter introduced us to Gentry. He is a 3-month-old orange & white domestic medium hair tabby kitten with a content way of living, as he has no problem just hanging out in your arms or in your lap and keeping an eye on what’s going on.

With Gentry being a medium hair cat, he does have a shedding habit that potential owners should be aware of. Melissa told us some easy ways to handle that would be regular brushing, an occasional bath if you are brave, and even some food options that could help control some of it. You might also want to think twice about wearing black.

Gentry | Orange & white | 3 months old | Domestic medium hair (Dothan Animal Shelter)

With a little bit of patience and a lot of love, Gentry would be a perfect addition to any home, even those who already have other felines. He’s got a brother too, if you are interested in a litter duo!

If you are interested in finding out more about Gentry or wanting to adopt him, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

P.S.: If you adopt Gentry, Meteorologist Amber Kulick requests that you buy him some cowboy boots. He’s a country music star, after all.

