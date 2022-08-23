Ozark Dale County Library helps community connect with past

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A feature at the Ozark Dale County Library could help you learn more about your own history.

Their genealogy department is working to help patrons connect with their past.

Research and Genealogy Librarian Joni Wood has loved research for as long as she can remember and so she dedicates her time to the past. Her department houses artifacts and documents that are hundred of years old.

Wood said she has patrons who contact her with research requests to find information on family members. She is currently working with 7 patrons looking for ancestral information, some of whom aren’t even from the area.

She uses the collection at the library with other resources to conduct her research. “I love that treasure hunt,” said Wood, “I love helping people, this was like the best combination of all of my passion was... researching.”

Treasure like 200-year-old bibles and 100-year-old photos are nestled into the library. Wood encourages members of the community to explore them and learn more about their own history.

The Ozark Dale County Library is still in the process of moving to their new location. They are looking for volunteers to help them Saturday, August 27, at 8:30 a.m. at the old library location.

They hope to be reopened by October.

To learn more click HERE.

