News4Now: What’s Trending?

Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
A Dothan man scores $1 million on a scratch-off ticket after playing the Florida Lottery for 30 years.
Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs
Shelter Supervisor Miranda Daniels gave News 4 the inside scoop on each one of them.
Southeast Health breast milk depot in need of donations
After major supply chain issues at baby formula plants many mothers were forced to resort to breast feeding, but it’s not always an easy task for everyone.
