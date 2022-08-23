More Clouds On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Lots of cloud cover continues moving across the Wiregrass, with some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at times over the coming days. The cloudiness will keep temperatures below normal, with highs averaging in the middle 80s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.