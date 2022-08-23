More Clouds On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Lots of cloud cover continues moving across the Wiregrass, with some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at times over the coming days. The cloudiness will keep temperatures below normal, with highs averaging in the middle 80s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

