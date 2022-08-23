Enterprise Water Main Project to replace 100 year old pipes

Phase 3 of the Water Main Project will be replacing pipes in the city that date back to 1903.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise officials are putting finishing touches on plans for massive renovations.

The 4 and a half million dollar project is expected to follow a 5 year plan to completion.

50 miles of water main lines in the city will be replaced with newer 8 inch pipes.

Due to many of the lines being over 100 years old, the planning for the replacement process has taken over six months.

Field Superintendent Alan Mahan asked the people of Enterprise to be patient with them as they work to improve the water quality of the city.

Phase 3 of construction is expected to start late this year or in early 2023.

