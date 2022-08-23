Enterprise Water Main Project to replace 100 year old pipes

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise officials are putting finishing touches on plans for massive renovations.

Phase 3 of the Water Main Project will be replacing pipes in the city that date back to 1903.

The 4 and a half million dollar project is expected to follow a 5 year plan to completion.

50 miles of water main lines in the city will be replaced with newer 8 inch pipes.

Due to many of the lines being over 100 years old, the planning for the replacement process has taken over six months.

Field Superintendent Alan Mahan asked the people of Enterprise to be patient with them as they work to improve the water quality of the city.

Phase 3 of construction is expected to start late this year or in early 2023.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.