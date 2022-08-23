Construction begins on downtown Ashford’s new family park

family park
family park(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Construction has started for downtown Ashford’s newest family attraction.

Through several partnerships, the city has received over $100,000 to build a park from the ground up.

Located on the old First Baptist Church property, the city’s redevelopment authority says the park will be state-of-the-art.

A six-foot wooden fence will soon go up around the property, which will feature playground equipment for children of different ages, restrooms, park benches, and a pavilion.

There will also be a sidewalk leading to the park from the new parking lot downtown for easy access.

“We’ll have a big, nice canopy over to protect from the sun, and they {community members} can expect to come here and experience a real nice, first-class family park that is conducive for people wanting to be a part of Ashford who live and work here in this wonderful community,” expresses Brad Kimbro, Chairman of the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

The park should be completed by December.

The sidewalk won’t be added until next spring.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Fotopoulos of Dothan, Alabama
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
Body discovered after JCSO, HCSO search effort for missing Ft. Rucker student
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
A former Troy football player has filed a lawsuit against Troy University, a former teammate...
Ex-Troy athlete files sexual harassment, bullying lawsuit
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy...
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft

Latest News

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse
2 bodies found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bodies of man, woman found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama head coach Nick Saban again highest paid football coach
Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez
Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez killed in Summerdale traffic accident