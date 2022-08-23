Construction begins on downtown Ashford’s new family park

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Construction has started for downtown Ashford’s newest family attraction.

Through several partnerships, the city has received over $100,000 to build a park from the ground up.

Located on the old First Baptist Church property, the city’s redevelopment authority says the park will be state-of-the-art.

A six-foot wooden fence will soon go up around the property, which will feature playground equipment for children of different ages, restrooms, park benches, and a pavilion.

There will also be a sidewalk leading to the park from the new parking lot downtown for easy access.

“We’ll have a big, nice canopy over to protect from the sun, and they {community members} can expect to come here and experience a real nice, first-class family park that is conducive for people wanting to be a part of Ashford who live and work here in this wonderful community,” expresses Brad Kimbro, Chairman of the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

The park should be completed by December.

The sidewalk won’t be added until next spring.

