Columbiana man arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers during U.S. Capitol breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama man was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the United State Attorney’s Office.

Kaleb Dillard, 26, of Columbiana, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with the felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. He also is charged with six related misdemeanor offenses. Dillard was arrested Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Columbiana. He made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Alabama.

The State Attorney’s Office said, “His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.”

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Dillard illegally entered the Capitol Building through the East Rotunda doors at approximately 2:26 p.m. Once inside, he made physical contact with two officers from the U.S. Capitol Police.

Ala. man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol (Dept. of Justice/Court records)

Ala. man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol (Dept. of Justice/Court records)

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama provided assistance.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Birmingham Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Dillard as #166 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance provided by the FBI’s Mobile Field Office and the Charleston Resident Agency of the FBI’s Columbia Field Office, as well as the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Related stories on Alabama-related arrested in the breach investigation:

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/01/13/arab-man-faces-seditious-conspiracy-charge-related-jan-6-us-capitol-breach/

https://www.wbrc.com/2021/11/10/ala-man-arrested-assault-law-enforcement-during-jan-6-capitol-breach/

https://www.wbrc.com/2021/06/03/arrested-oath-keeper-conspiracy-case-activities-leading-us-capitol-breach/

The U.S. Capitol breach investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.