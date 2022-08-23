Bows Over Bullets encourages positive outlet for local youth

Partnered with positive messages and lessons, it hopes to keep participants away from bad influences.
Bows Over Bullets uses archery as a positive outlet for children.
Bows Over Bullets uses archery as a positive outlet for children.(Time Youth Dothan)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan organization is working to provide a positive outlet for local youth.

Time Youth Dothan is gearing up for their Bows Over Bullets initiative. The after-school program teaches archery as a positive outlet and to instill discipline.

Partnered with positive messages and lessons, it hopes to keep participants away from bad influences.

Executive Director of Time Youth Nathan Patterson was moved to start this initiative after a 12-year-old Time Youth participant was shot last year.

“That really drove me to want to stand against gun violence,” said Patterson, “and I felt like this archery program could be a great outlet for these kids to learn something positive, but can also be a way for them to get to know who God is.”

Time Youth Dothan is looking for people to sponsor a child in this program. Each sponsorship is $75 and takes care of all costs for Bows Over Bullets.

To learn more click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Fotopoulos of Dothan, Alabama
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
Body discovered after JCSO, HCSO search effort for missing Ft. Rucker student
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
A former Troy football player has filed a lawsuit against Troy University, a former teammate...
Ex-Troy athlete files sexual harassment, bullying lawsuit
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy...
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause
Ozark Library
Ozark Dale Co. Library helps community connect with past
Historical documents, books, and photos are stored in the genealogy department.
Ozark Dale County Library helps community connect with past
4 arrested in drug seizure
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure