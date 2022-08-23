Bows Over Bullets encourages positive outlet for local youth

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan organization is working to provide a positive outlet for local youth.

Time Youth Dothan is gearing up for their Bows Over Bullets initiative. The after-school program teaches archery as a positive outlet and to instill discipline.

Partnered with positive messages and lessons, it hopes to keep participants away from bad influences.

Executive Director of Time Youth Nathan Patterson was moved to start this initiative after a 12-year-old Time Youth participant was shot last year.

“That really drove me to want to stand against gun violence,” said Patterson, “and I felt like this archery program could be a great outlet for these kids to learn something positive, but can also be a way for them to get to know who God is.”

Time Youth Dothan is looking for people to sponsor a child in this program. Each sponsorship is $75 and takes care of all costs for Bows Over Bullets.

To learn more click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.