4 arrested in Florida drug seizure

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl.

The BCSO was contacted by the FBI with information about the delivery of around 200 pounds of marijuana to Bay County. After surveillance, the delivery was followed to a residence in Panama City, FL at 511 E. 3rd Street in the Cove area.

Investigators watched the unmarked rental van, with two men inside, arrive at the home on 3rd Street. As the two men entered the home, investigators made contact and arrested them and two other men.

Jonathan Nguyen, age 31, of Panama City Beach, was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana in excess of 25 pounds, Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by an Convicted Felon, Trafficking in Fentanyl, and Committing a 3rd Degree Felony in Possession of a Weapon.

Thien Nguyen, age 34, of Lynn Haven, was charged with Conspiracy to Trafficking in Marijuana.

Xin Lei Chen, age 33, of Flushing, New York, was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana in Excess of 25 Pounds, and Smuggling Marijuana Into the State.

Yanchao Huang, age 39, of Flushing, New York, was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana in Excess of 25 Pounds and Smuggling Marijuana Into the State.

There is currently a detainer on Xin Lei Chen and Yanchao Huang by Homeland Security.

All four men are held in the Bay County Jail.

