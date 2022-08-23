2 arrested for abuse of corpse in Walker Co.

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23, Captain Ralph Williams and Parrish Police Chief Danny Woodard arrested two people in connection with a body found in a vehicle in Oakman, Alabama.

Police say 23-year-old Jordan Allen Lopez and 27-year-old Kayla Michelle Black were arrested for abuse of a corpse. The arrest was made during a traffic stop near the four-way stop on Highway 269 in Parrish.

Major Crimes Investigator Carl Carpenter previously obtained warrants on Lopez and Black, charging them with abuse of corpse in relation to a dead female found off of Dixie Springs Road.

Authorities say the woman was identified as 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa.

Police say Garner was reported missing to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 4, and found three hours later in Walker County by a woman who stopped to show her grandson a pond in the area.

The cause and manner of death is still pending autopsy and toxicology by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Authorities continue to investigate.

