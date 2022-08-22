Warm, Humid & Wet At Times

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A warm, humid and rather cloudy weather pattern continues for this week. We’ll see rain at times, but the coverage will be isolated for the first half of the week. Daily highs will reach the middle 80s, with upper 80s to around 90° again by the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after JCSO, HCSO search effort for missing Ft. Rucker student
Thomas Fotopoulos of Dothan, Alabama
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy...
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft
VNL Graphic
69-year-old Holmes County woman mauled, killed by dogs
Southeast Health hospital
SE Health patient gives the gift of life

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-22-22
Another week of more rain
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-22-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-22-22
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Wet Pattern Ahead
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 8-20-22