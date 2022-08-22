Wallace students ready to take on fall semester

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first day of fall classes is in the books for nearly 4,000 Wallace Community College students!

School clubs set up booths in the courtyard on Monday for students to explore ways they can get involved on campus.

Returning sophomore Jammie Sanchez is majoring in pre-nursing to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.

She says her career choice is about more than just helping people with their health.

“I love helping people, but those that don’t have a voice for themselves, I’m talking about the Hispanic community, I’m bilingual, I just really want to help those that are in need of that,” explains Sanchez.

After her time is complete at Wallace, Sanchez hopes to transfer to the University of Alabama or the University of Alabama Birmingham.

