Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – A home’s roof was crushed in Louisiana this weekend when a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it.

Firefighters who were called to respond to the home Saturday around 9 a.m. saw the crane had crashed into the home.

“It appears to be something that went awry when it came to the weight after they cut a section of the tree off and it caused what you see to happen,” Assistant Fire Chief Mark Guastella told KSLA. “In doing so, the boom of the truck went through the house and so it damaged the house significantly.”

Guastella said everyone inside the house was able to get out on the opposite side and weren’t hurt.

The driver of the crane was also uninjured.

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after JCSO, HCSO search effort for missing Ft. Rucker student
VNL Graphic
69-year-old Holmes County woman mauled, killed by dogs
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy...
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft
Southeast Health hospital
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
Kitts becomes the latest departure in the program that is the target of an FBI investigation
Amid feeding scandal high level official retires

Latest News

Those killed were identified as 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois;...
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
Credit card debt
Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill
Vehicles in Dallas are stuck on flooded roadways on Monday morning.
Heavy rain drenches Dallas, flooding roadways
Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot