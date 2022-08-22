Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event

CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th.

The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.

Unfortunately, two altercations occurred during the game which sprung officers into action to alleviate the situation; this lead to one arrest for Disruption of School Function, one arrest for trespassing after ejection, with one arrest being made for drug related charges.

Five total people will be trespassed from Chipley School Property for their involvements in these incidents.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Kevin Crews believe that all acts of crime during school events should be handled swiftly. In partnership with the Washington County School district, a strict “Zero Tolerance” policy is being enforced.

Any acts of aggression or illicit activity that occurs on school grounds or during school events will result in the individuals being trespassed from all school related sporting events or placed under arrest.

