Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter.

A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works.

There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and that’s a lot, as they only have 42 kennels.

Adoption costs $25, but there are four dogs waiting to be welcomed into a loving home for free.

Shelter Supervisor Miranda Daniels gave News 4 the inside scoop on each one of them.

She says Niklause is a total sweetheart and gets along well with other dogs.

Buckley is calm, gentle, and is likely to do well in a multi-person home with kids.

Boone loves water, so if you need a lake buddy, he’s the dog for you.

Duke is still a puppy so he can be a handful, but he’s a sweetie as well.

Daniels always encourages adoption over purchasing from a breeder.

“Adopting a dog is a lot more rewarding than paying for a dog,” expresses Daniels. “You know, they’ve been through something and to take them out of that bad situation, they are just gonna be more loving, more loyal, and thankful to be rescued, adopted.”

Ozark’s shelter is open 9:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday and 9:00 to 12:00 on Saturdays.

