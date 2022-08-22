Ozark Animal Shelter in need of donations

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Animal Shelter needs donations from community members.

Specifically, they need dog food and non-clumping kitty litter.

Earlier this month, the shelter turned to Facebook when they were down to just two bags of food.

Shelter Supervisor Miranda Daniels said it didn’t take long before they had 15, 50-pound bags, all thanks to the people of Ozark.

“It means a lot,” expressed Daniels. “Honestly a lot of what we do, we couldn’t do without them and their support.”

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 1315 Parker Rd.

It’s open 9:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday and 9:00 to 12:00 on Saturdays.

The shelter also has an Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2JF9ZQ7ECG2E3/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist&fbclid=IwAR1xJxXRJxwAKCqjjXCO7ATyBvHTX_s9AxwoQoeI-cTupGMe5Dp5uZMNkZ8

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.