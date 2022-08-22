Ozark Animal Shelter in need of donations

Non-clumping kitty litter(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Animal Shelter needs donations from community members.

Specifically, they need dog food and non-clumping kitty litter.

Earlier this month, the shelter turned to Facebook when they were down to just two bags of food.

Shelter Supervisor Miranda Daniels said it didn’t take long before they had 15, 50-pound bags, all thanks to the people of Ozark.

“It means a lot,” expressed Daniels. “Honestly a lot of what we do, we couldn’t do without them and their support.”

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 1315 Parker Rd.

It’s open 9:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday and 9:00 to 12:00 on Saturdays.

The shelter also has an Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2JF9ZQ7ECG2E3/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist&fbclid=IwAR1xJxXRJxwAKCqjjXCO7ATyBvHTX_s9AxwoQoeI-cTupGMe5Dp5uZMNkZ8

