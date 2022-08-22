National Immunization Awareness Month reminds us to protect ourselves against serious diseases

By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a good time to ensure your children are properly vaccinated as they return to school.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is using this month to spread its message that vaccines are safe and effective and save lives. The AAP says that parents can take control of their children’s health by vaccinating their children on time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also participates in National Immunization Awareness Month, saying vaccines provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially serious, even life-threatening diseases and give parents power.

You can find an interactive map showing how many children in each state are up to date on their vaccinations here.

National Immunization Month is not just about immunizations for children. There’s also an adult vaccination focus to the month, reminding adults to protect themselves against serious diseases like shingles, pneumonia, and flu.

The National Immunization Awareness Month includes a campaign about the COVIC-19 Vaccine. The CDC has a list of frequently asked questions and busted myths.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after JCSO, HCSO search effort for missing Ft. Rucker student
VNL Graphic
69-year-old Holmes County woman mauled, killed by dogs
Southeast Health hospital
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
Kitts becomes the latest departure in the program that is the target of an FBI investigation
Amid feeding scandal high level official retires
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy...
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft

Latest News

Health education coordinator, Gloria Biddings, encourages all men to take advantage of this...
Southeast Health prepares for 29th annual Men’s Health Fair
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Swing bed rooms are larger than typical hospital rooms.
Wiregrass Medical Center opens new swing bed unit
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US