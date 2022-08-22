Mini Golf Classic raises $8,775 in support of the library

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System’s first annual Library Mini Golf Classic, presented by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, was a resounding success, raising a total of $8,775 for the library’s collections, early literacy programs, and community outreach activities.

“Considering that this is the first time we’ve done an event like this, this is truly incredible,” said Chris Warren, DHCLS Director. “We’ve heard only positive feedback from everyone who participated, and we’re hoping that this can become a new tradition for residents of Dothan and Houston County.”

On Saturday, the Library Mini Golf Classic saw 80 participants play 18 holes of miniature golf setup throughout the Main Library, while also enjoying beer, wine, and heavy appetizers from KBC. The event also included a silent auction, with over twenty items donated from local businesses and residents.

During the Library Mini Golf Family Fun Day on Sunday, over 160 participants of all ages enjoyed the Main Library’s 18-hole miniature golf course, as well as food, drink, and refreshments from local food trucks.

The Library Mini Golf Classic was made possible through the support of several sponsors, including Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, U.S. Business Products, Scott and Everlie Bolton, and George and Laura Flowers. The event also relied on the hard work and dedication of the library’s staff, trustees, and volunteers, who helped with planning, setting up, and managing the event throughout the weekend.

Established in 1949, DHCLS today serves a population of approximately 105,000 residents through its main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of ebooks and digital resources. Last year, DHCLS welcomed over 111,000 visitors, and DHCLS patrons borrowed over 170,000 items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, and ebooks. DHCLS offers a variety of innovative services, such as the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library also offers programs for children, teens, and adults, ranging from storytimes, craft programs, technology instruction, and job search assistance.

More information about DHCLS can be found at www.dhcls.org.

