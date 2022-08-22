Drug arrest made in Washington County after suspicious person report

The Chipley native was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot in Wausau, hitting his head on the horn.
Carlton Chance Harrell, 38 of Chipley, was seen sitting in his vehicle while going in and out...
Carlton Chance Harrell, 38 of Chipley, was seen sitting in his vehicle while going in and out of consciousness, according to WCSO, hitting his head on the horn.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody by deputies in Washington County on Sunday on drug charges.

Following a report of a suspicious man sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store in Wausau around 8 a.m. on August 21.

As they arrived on the scene, deputies observed the vehicle with its horn going off every few seconds, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

Inside the vehicle, 38-year-old Carlton Chance Harrell was sitting while going in and out of consciousness, according to WCSO, hitting his head on the horn.

EMS were dispatched on the scene, and deputies began a search of the vehicle. The search turned up a green container which tested positive for traces of methamphetamine, along with a clear baggie of marijuana in Harrell’s pocket, and a cigarette container with another clear baggie that had several illegal pills. Several other containers of medical marijuana were also obtained.

After being cleared by EMS, Harrell was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, 2 counts of felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, felony trafficking of a controlled substance, and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Harrell was transported to the Washington County Jail, where he currently resides.

