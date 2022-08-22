Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery

DOTHAN, AL. (WTVY) - On friday August 19, the Florida Lottery announced that Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan, Alabama claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Fotopoulos purchased his winning ticket from Fortune Liquors, located at 5878 Highway 231 in Campbellton. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Fotopoulos shared that he has been playing the Florida Lottery for over 30 years. “I’ve been playing the Florida Lottery since it began. I just had a feeling about the 500X THE CASH game. I still can’t believe it!”

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million which is the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game and features the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.