Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street

It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday.
It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was stuck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday.

The student was taken to Bainbridge Memorial Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

