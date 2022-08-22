Another week of more rain

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – This week we will see off and on showers and storms with afternoon highs below average in the 80s. Today mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. We will see more sun as we head through the week but every afternoon will bring the chance of showers and storms which will help keep the temperatures cooler. This pattern will hold all the way into next weekend.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High near 85°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light NW 5%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

