Another week of more rain

SYNOPSIS – This week we will see off and on showers and storms with afternoon highs below average in the 80s. Today mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. We will see more sun as we head through the week but every afternoon will bring the chance of showers and storms which will help keep the temperatures cooler. This pattern will hold all the way into next weekend.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High near 85°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light NW 5%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.