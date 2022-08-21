Wet Pattern Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather is on the way for this week with daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Plenty of energy aloft will drift across the Wiregrass at times, keeping us in a wet pattern. Look for daily highs to average in the 80s, well below our normal high in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light W-NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/W at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitts becomes the latest departure in the program that is the target of an FBI investigation
Amid feeding scandal high level official retires
VNL Graphic
69-year-old Holmes County woman mauled, killed by dogs
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
Southeast Health hospital
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
JCSO, HCSO dive teams searching for missing Ft. Rucker student

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 8-20-22
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Staying Humid For Sunday
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 21, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
A Bit Hotter