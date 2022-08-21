Wet Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather is on the way for this week with daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Plenty of energy aloft will drift across the Wiregrass at times, keeping us in a wet pattern. Look for daily highs to average in the 80s, well below our normal high in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light W-NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/W at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

