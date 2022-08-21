Meet the newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama Madison Neal if she thought she was goin got win, she would say no.

“No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal.

The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to put toward school or paying off college debt. She earned $6,000 of those of those funds for her dedication to her personal service platform, Silencing the Stigma: Addiction Awareness.

“I was raised in a small town with a lot of flaws stacked against me you could say,” said Neal. “With my families’ struggle with addiction, not being sure that I was even going to be able to afford to attend college.”

She loves that she gets to speak to crowds of hundreds of students about addiction awareness, but the full time job can be difficult.

“Its hard, I think we would be lying to ourselves if we didn’t compare ourselves to other women,” added. “But learning your own value your own worth doesn’t take away from anyone else’s worth.”

Neal says she looks forward to competing for the title of Miss Volunteer America in June next year and she hopes that she will get the chance to serve and make a lasting impact on people.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.