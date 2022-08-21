JCSO, HCSO dive teams searching for missing Ft. Rucker student

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Several Florida-Alabama dive teams are actively searching for a missing Fort Rucker student at Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing.

Jackson County Sherriff’s Office says they received a 911 call on Saturday of a subject in distress on Spring Creek.

“Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located,” per the Sunday morning release.

Lieutenant Martin Basford with JCSO tells News4 a rescue dive team from Houston County deployed and worked into the early morning with no success.

Additionally, the Florida Wildlife Commission, Florida Highway Patrol, and several other agencies, including Fort Rucker contribute to the search efforts.

At this time, rescue efforts are continuing. Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing will be closed Sunday while rescue efforts continue on the waterway.

Sheriff Edenfield asks that the public refrain from using the waterway in order to allow the rescue members to locate this subject.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of this subject, you’re urged to contact JCSO at (850) 482-9624.

