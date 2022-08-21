Fort Walton man stabbed overnight, expected to survive

Timothy Attaway of Dallas Texas has been charged by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office with...
Timothy Attaway of Dallas Texas has been charged by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man from the Fort Walton Beach area is recovering after he was stabbed three times Saturday evening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials report the victim was attacked at a home off of Pinewood Trace and was taken to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Officials expect him to survive.

Deputies said that 24-year-old Timothy Attaway of Dallas, Texas has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Witnesses of the attack said the victim made a joke or comment that angered Attaway. They said Attaway began to them fight the victim before he pulled out a knife.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after JCSO, HCSO search effort for missing Ft. Rucker student
VNL Graphic
69-year-old Holmes County woman mauled, killed by dogs
Southeast Health hospital
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
Kitts becomes the latest departure in the program that is the target of an FBI investigation
Amid feeding scandal high level official retires
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy...
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft

Latest News

Carlton Chance Harrell, 38 of Chipley, was seen sitting in his vehicle while going in and out...
Drug arrest made in Washington County after suspicious person report
Participants in the DHCLS Library Mini Golf Classic enjoyed 18 holes of miniature golf setup...
Mini Golf Classic raises $8,775 in support of the library
Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.
Advanced cervical cancer on the rise, study says
August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a good time to ensure your children are...
National Immunization Awareness Month reminds us to protect ourselves against serious diseases
Inflation has more Americans relying on credit cards. You may be racking up more debt because...
Inflation has more Americans relying on credit cards, according to CFPB