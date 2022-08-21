Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy before their car is stolen.

“If you don’t have comprehensive and full coverage insurance, they’re not going to cover it,” Cunningham said.

An Alabama attorney recently told WSFA 12 News some insurance companies are not covering vehicle thefts when there is no evidence of wiring or forced start tampering.

“You could be walking to your car after a [Montgomery] Biscuits game, someone could beat you over the head with a crowbar, take your keys and then take your car and there would be no coverage for you,” said Aaron Luck, an attorney with McPhillips Shinbaum.

The Alabama Department of Insurance said drivers with liability-only coverage are not covered for loss of their car by theft. The sheriff adds the same goes for car parts.

“That’s just covering you in the event of an accident, not on a theft, or any kind of theft from inside your vehicles – tires stolen and things of this nature,” Cunningham said.

That is why it is important to look at your policy for details.

Additionally, the sheriff is warning drivers that car theft often occurs when your vehicle is left unattended with the keys inside.

“The majority ones that we’ve been seeing, though, lately has been people that get out of cars at convenience stores, leave them running, and people jump in the car and drive off,” Cunningham said.

This is especially common when it cools down and people go outside to crank their cars and turn on the heater.

“Thieves are looking for the opportunities,” he said.

Drivers should be mindful of their surroundings, always cut the car off and lock those doors to so criminals are less tempted to steal.

Sheriff Cunningham adds you should also bring any valuables you have inside to reduce the risk of car related theft. This especially applies to guns.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.