Staying Humid For Sunday

SYNOPSIS – Our rain chance will be wrapping as we hit sunset this evening, temperatures will cool into the lower 70s. Sunday will be hot and humid again with highs in the lower 90s for some of the Wiregrass, with feel like temperatures close to 100. Scattered showers and storms will develop Sunday afternoon and help cool off some areas. Monday and Tuesday will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds W 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Low: 73° High: 87° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.