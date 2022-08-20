SE Health patient gives the gift of life

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back.

The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation.

The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the patient and wish the family courage, strength and peace in the days to come.

